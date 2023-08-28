What Can You Do With Banana Peppers?

Banana peppers are the one ingredient you've been missing if you love a little tangy heat on, well, pretty much anything. These peppers are commonly sold at most major grocery stores; they can be found whole in the produce department or sliced and sold in airtight jars. They can be consumed fresh or eaten pickled, and the best way to use them — as the focus of the dish or merely a topping — depends on what you're looking for from your meal.

Banana peppers aren't overly spicy. They're piquant, with a slight sweetness to them, and they're nowhere near the spice level of habaneros or even cherry peppers. They fall around 500 Scoville units, whereas a cherry pepper can go up to 5,000, and habanero reaches as high as 350,000. But if you have a low spice tolerance, start by adding them as a sandwich topping to explore their flavor before diving into a full pepper.