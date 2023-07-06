The String Cheese Hack Perfect For Making Bite-Sized Pizza Rolls

String cheese is the snack of childhood school days, and many people find themselves craving this squeaky plastic-wrapped delicious cheese well into adulthood. Despite having grown up with it, most people don't know there are plenty of good uses for string cheese besides just eating it plain. In fact, string cheese melts perfectly in the oven without pooling while still being able to retain its stretchy texture. This makes string cheese a great addition to pizza, kebab skewers, mozzarella sticks, and our topic today –- homemade pizza rolls.

Homemade pizza rolls are a great bite-sized fun snack for the kids or even work well as party appetizers and Sunday football treats. They also can be more versatile and have fewer ingredients than their store-bought counterparts. Using string cheese chunks in your mini pizza rolls is the perfect way to ensure consistent size and to get that stringy, gooey bite of cheese everyone loves.