Here's How To Freeze That Leftover Canned Crab Meat

Canned crab meat is a great quick meal that never skimps on taste, but what should you do with leftovers? Proper storage is key in this regard, as it will keep your remaining crab delicious and safe for consumption. To get started, remove the crab meat from its can and transfer to a secure container. Plastic containers with tightly sealing lids are a great option, but you can also use a freezer safe bag in a pinch.

Once you've relocated to crab to its new home, pour in some milk, making sure that all the crab is fully submerged. Milk will safeguard the meat against freezer burn, which can cause unwanted changes to its taste and texture. Once the crab is fully covered, place the lid on the container and seal. If you're using a bag, push out as much air as possible before tightly sealing the top. Place the crab into your freezer and add to recipes as you normally would. As for storing unopened crab, you'll need to take another approach to keep it fresh.