Mayo In Coffee? Don't Knock It Until You Try It

You've probably heard of putting butter in your coffee, known as bulletproof coffee, but have you ever considered trying some mayonnaise with your cup? The suggestion sounds strange at first mention, but the unusual choice actually comes with its own many benefits and unique taste. If you're wary of the idea, we don't blame you — but don't knock it until you try it.

In lieu of cream or milk, mayonnaise provides an extra creaminess to coffee that makes it a satisfying addition. It brings forward the same benefits as other add-ins too, providing essential fatty acids, a thick and creamy mouthfeel, and many other health benefits like high levels of vitamin E and K. Plus, since there's salt in mayonnaise, the condiment can further mask the natural taste of bitterness in coffee much more than neutral options like milk.

But why mayo? Well, it isn't actually too far out of left field. Different cultures (from Vietnamese egg coffee to church basement coffee aka Swedish egg coffee) add egg to their morning brew. This is almost a way to blend that tradition with bulletproof coffee thanks to the egg and oil present in mayo.

While we know the benefits of this combination now, someone had to be the first to try it. Who would do something like that?