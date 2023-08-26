How To Choose The Best Meat To Poach

There are some proteins you associate with poaching because they're the ones we most commonly see in America, and the classics are classic for a reason. Seafood — not just fish, but also crustaceans and mollusks — is the classic poaching protein, and it makes sense that creatures that live in liquid would hold up well to poaching. Chicken breast takes especially well to poaching because it properly absorbs liquid — and you can actually poach an entire chickenn. You see a lot of poached recipes for pork tenderloin and pork chops for similar reasons.

The possibilities also don't end there. We think of poaching beef as anathema in America, but it's actually pretty common in Europe. Sirloin strips and rump roast will serve you best here. Brisket also takes well to poaching for the same reason it takes well to braising (but doesn't to high heat methods like grilling). Low and slow cooking methods help draw out the collagen and infuse the meat.

Obviously, there are a couple of meats that cook a bit differently if you poach them. Steak is technically possible, but it's not going to be remotely as good as traditional cooking methods involving searing and basting. Ground beef or other ground meats aren't going to hold up to the process and you'll basically wind up making a poached sauce. But aside from those, most things can take well to poaching if you do it right.