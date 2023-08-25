This Whisk Trick Makes Removing Hard-Boiled Eggs From Hot Water Much Easier

It's pretty simple: When you press the whisk on an egg, it slips right between the wires of the whisk and gets caught inside. You then release the egg into an ice bath by gently pulling the wires apart. The wires return to their original condition after the eggs are released. The wires of most sturdy, large whisks allow the flexibility and movement that makes this possible.

This method of moving hard-boiled eggs is also a game-changer for dyeing Easter eggs with edible food coloring, and not having stained fingers after the dye job. Instead of using your hands to pick eggs out of the bowl of food dye, you can use your whisk to pick them up and place them on paper towels to dry. Dyed fingers can take several days to fade away completely, and no one wants that.

Using a whisk to remove eggs from hot water and place them into an ice bath — and take them out of the ice bath — prevents the eggs from falling and cracking, which is common with the use of other tools like slotted spoons.