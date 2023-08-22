Chipotle's IQ Trivia Game Is Back With Some Huge Prizes

Chipotle announced on Monday that it would be bringing its trivia game back for the fourth time, offering quiz fiends a chance to win a BOGO entrée offer or — if you're really good — a $500 gift card. The trivia isn't about just any random knowledge category; the game will reward Chipotle fans for their knowledge of "Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement," according to the statement.

To win one of the 250,000 buy-one-get-one entrée codes, lovers of Chipotle's guacamole will have to answer 10 questions correctly. Unlike standard pub trivia, you have infinite chances to get the answers right, but only one code per person and phone number will be allowed. Once a perfect score has been achieved, you unlock a bonus question: Correctly answering this question puts you in the running to win one of 50 stainless steel $500 Chipotle gift cards. According to Vice President of Brand Marketing Stephanie Perdue, the company has "introduced a new set of Chipotle trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."

Trivia kicked off Monday and will continue through Thursday, August 24, ending at 11:59 p.m. PST. The game can be played at ChipotleIQ.com.