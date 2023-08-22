Chipotle's IQ Trivia Game Is Back With Some Huge Prizes
Chipotle announced on Monday that it would be bringing its trivia game back for the fourth time, offering quiz fiends a chance to win a BOGO entrée offer or — if you're really good — a $500 gift card. The trivia isn't about just any random knowledge category; the game will reward Chipotle fans for their knowledge of "Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement," according to the statement.
To win one of the 250,000 buy-one-get-one entrée codes, lovers of Chipotle's guacamole will have to answer 10 questions correctly. Unlike standard pub trivia, you have infinite chances to get the answers right, but only one code per person and phone number will be allowed. Once a perfect score has been achieved, you unlock a bonus question: Correctly answering this question puts you in the running to win one of 50 stainless steel $500 Chipotle gift cards. According to Vice President of Brand Marketing Stephanie Perdue, the company has "introduced a new set of Chipotle trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."
Trivia kicked off Monday and will continue through Thursday, August 24, ending at 11:59 p.m. PST. The game can be played at ChipotleIQ.com.
Changes to this year's game
This might be the fourth version of Chipotle trivia, but it's half the size of last year's contest. In 2022, Chipotle offered 100,000 codes per day over five days for perfect scores, and they were all claimed within an hour of the announcement. This year, the game has only 250,000 codes available, with only 50,000 up for grabs daily at 9 a.m. PST. This means that if you don't get one of the available codes on Tuesday, you still have a shot on Wednesday (and again Thursday). But if Chipotle's Women's World Cup promotion holds any clues as to the tenacity of Chipotle fans and BOGO codes, these will likely go very, very quickly. At the time of publication, Daily Meal's request for comment on the shrinking scope of prizes this year hasn't been answered.
@jordan_the_stallion8
working with the secret society of @Chipotle to bring you this message. link in the comments #ad NoPurchNec. U.S., 13+. Ends 8/24/23. Free entry avail. Rules: chipotleiq.com/rules
The 2022 trivia game featured questions like "What weighs more, the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia or all the bell peppers we bought for our veggie fajitas in 2021?" (answer: bell peppers) and "In 2021, how many Chipotle team members did we promote?" (answer: almost 19,000). Like last year, this year's questions are a mix of true/false, multiple choice, and short answer write-ins. For insight into the questions included in the 2023 IQ test, TikTok creator, former Chipotle employee, and partner of this year's game Jordan Howlett offered some answers in a video — including the bonus question for the $500 gift card.