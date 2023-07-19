Chipotle's Bowls For Goals Promotion Returns For The 2023 Women's World Cup

Do you like women's soccer and Chipotle? Do you have a Twitter account and reflexes as fast as the athletes on the field? If so, you could win a free meal.

According to a press release, Chipotle is bringing back its Bowls for Goals promotion during the Women's World Cup group stage. Here's how it works: Whenever the U.S. women's team scores a goal, the U.S. Women's National Team Twitter account will post a keyword. The first 2,500 fans to text that word to 888222 will receive a text back with a code for a free entrée when an order is placed from the Chipotle app or online. The codes are valid for all U.S. states and D.C. until December 31, 2023. Only one code is allowed per phone number, and the codes are valid for any regular menu item — burrito, burrito bowl, a single order of tacos, quesadilla, or a salad.

Chipotle is also offering two promotional USWNT bowls during the cup: the Rose Lavelle Bowl and the Sophia Smith Bowl. Midfielder Rose Lavelle has been sponsored by Chipotle since 2019. Her bowl has brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, lettuce, and guacamole. Forward Sophia Smith's bowl includes brown rice, black and pinto beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Like the codeword promo, both bowls are only available online or through the app.