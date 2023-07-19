Chipotle's Bowls For Goals Promotion Returns For The 2023 Women's World Cup
Do you like women's soccer and Chipotle? Do you have a Twitter account and reflexes as fast as the athletes on the field? If so, you could win a free meal.
According to a press release, Chipotle is bringing back its Bowls for Goals promotion during the Women's World Cup group stage. Here's how it works: Whenever the U.S. women's team scores a goal, the U.S. Women's National Team Twitter account will post a keyword. The first 2,500 fans to text that word to 888222 will receive a text back with a code for a free entrée when an order is placed from the Chipotle app or online. The codes are valid for all U.S. states and D.C. until December 31, 2023. Only one code is allowed per phone number, and the codes are valid for any regular menu item — burrito, burrito bowl, a single order of tacos, quesadilla, or a salad.
Chipotle is also offering two promotional USWNT bowls during the cup: the Rose Lavelle Bowl and the Sophia Smith Bowl. Midfielder Rose Lavelle has been sponsored by Chipotle since 2019. Her bowl has brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, lettuce, and guacamole. Forward Sophia Smith's bowl includes brown rice, black and pinto beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Like the codeword promo, both bowls are only available online or through the app.
Inequality and Charity
In addition to the promo, Chipotle will be partnering with Monica Bosiljevac, Executive Director of American Outlaws Impact, to post behind-the-scenes content and interviews with the USWNT on the American Outlaws Instagram and Twitter accounts, offering fans more content to scroll while they're waiting for the team to score a goal and its Twitter page to post the secret code. American Outlaws Impact is the charity of American Outlaws, a soccer non-profit. It provides funding for local infrastructure and programs around the U.S. to open up more opportunities for kids in all communities to join soccer teams, including buying cleats, jerseys, balls, and nets.
Bowls for Goals started in 2022 with the Men's World Cup, where the company offered twice as many free meals per goal as it's offering for the Women's World Cup — an interesting choice in the wake of a national pay equity dispute settled last year. A Chipotle spokesperson told The Daily Meal that the disparity in meals per goal should come out with the USWNT and its fans ahead in the end: "In their 2019 competition, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team scored 18 goals in the Group Stage. In comparison, the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team scored two goals in their Group Stage last year, so we expect more free entrees will be given away during the women's tournament this summer based on their history."