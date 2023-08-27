14 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Hummus

There are a lot of players in the dip market, and whether you prefer baba ghanoush or blue cheese, there's one out there for you. But one dip reigns supreme above them all. Hummus is arguably one of the most well-loved and oldest dips and spreads around the world, and is especially popular in the Middle East. The chickpea-based paste appeared in its earliest iterations in the 13th century, being written about in an Egyptian cookbook. However, some people argue that it was around as long as 2,000 years ago or more. Over time, hummus has retained its core element of mashed or pulsed chickpeas while incorporating new flavors and traversing nations.

Nowadays, the recipe and core components for hummus are well-established, namely chickpeas combined with garlic, tahini paste, lemon juice, and salt. But while most people can pull together a pretty good hummus by combining these ingredients, the art of making a great one is far harder than it appears. Anyone who's ever tried to make hummus at home will know that the dip is prone to turning out grainy, watery, or underpowered in flavor. And that's usually a result of some key mistakes you're making, which hummus pros have long avoided — and which we're determined to teach you.