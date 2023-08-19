Chef Massimo Bottura Thinks Dessert Wine Deserves A Bigger Place At The Table

Dessert wine doesn't have to be relegated to the end of your meal. This isn't a cheeky go-ahead to have dessert before your dinner — though, you know, go ahead; life is short and adulthood has to have some perks. This is the okay to have dessert wine with your meal. In an interview with Food & Wine, Chef Massimo Bottura says so.

It's controversial and against much of the wine-pairing advice out there. Dessert wines, naturally, have a reputation for being served with, or for, dessert. The conventional wisdom is that a sweeter wine can blow out your palate and unbalance the savory meal. But Bottura thinks this isn't necessarily always true. The exact phrasing he used, actually, was, "This is crazy!"

If you've ever had fruit in a savory dish, like cherries over duck or apples with pork, you know that sweet things can — at times — make the dish. Bottura reminisces about a dinner he served at a wedding: shaved white truffles over tortellini in a fresh cream sauce, paired with a Sauternes. It was so good, he found himself standing in the kitchen at midnight after a wedding — with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and the CEO of Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton — having seconds (everyone has stories like this, right?). The takeaway: Like any wine, the key to pairing is in matching richness. A cheese-filled pasta covered in coveted white truffles and cream can stand up to a dessert wine. It's decadent. That's the secret.