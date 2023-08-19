Coffee Vinaigrette: The Unexpected Dressing For Sprucing Up Your Salad

Salads are healthy, simple dishes, but they can get boring after a while. One way to spruce up your salads is to play around with different salad dressings. Of all the salad dressing recipes you can try, one that's both tasty and easy to make is a vinaigrette, and more specifically, coffee vinaigrette.

Coffee vinaigrette is made using real coffee beans and has a sweet and salty flavor to it. Like all vinaigrettes, this recipe's two main ingredients are oil and vinegar. It's also incredibly easy to make, taking just about 10 minutes to whip up. So, you can give your salads a unique taste without having to spend hours working away in the kitchen.

If the idea of coffee vinaigrette has piqued your interest, there's more to know about this tasty salad topper. Here's a bit more about coffee vinaigrette, plus how to make your own batch at home.