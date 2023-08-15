Vizzy X Hardscoop Frozen Orange Cream Pop Review: A Nostalgic Treat With A Boozy Twist

Who doesn't love an orange creamsicle? Just thinking about that nostalgic flavor brings us right back to our childhood years of playing in the backyard on a hot summer's day. Did you know there's even a designated National Creamsicle Day on August 14? We had the chance to celebrate those memories in the coolest way possible with the new Vizzy x Hardscoop Frozen Orange Cream Pops!

Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Hardscoop Ice Cream teamed up to bring you a frozen treat that's straight out of your summer daydreams. Ice cream, natural orange flavoring, and boozy goodness were brought together in the form of youthful ice pop packaging. However, this tube is 21+ only.

We tired this delicious new treat so we could bring you a first-hand review right when they hit the shelves. We analyzed this delectable dessert-drink option based on flavor profile, nutritional value, convenience, and of course, boozy goodness. Read on to get the full scoop –- pun intended!