Vizzy X Hardscoop Frozen Orange Cream Pop Review: A Nostalgic Treat With A Boozy Twist
Who doesn't love an orange creamsicle? Just thinking about that nostalgic flavor brings us right back to our childhood years of playing in the backyard on a hot summer's day. Did you know there's even a designated National Creamsicle Day on August 14? We had the chance to celebrate those memories in the coolest way possible with the new Vizzy x Hardscoop Frozen Orange Cream Pops!
Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Hardscoop Ice Cream teamed up to bring you a frozen treat that's straight out of your summer daydreams. Ice cream, natural orange flavoring, and boozy goodness were brought together in the form of youthful ice pop packaging. However, this tube is 21+ only.
We tired this delicious new treat so we could bring you a first-hand review right when they hit the shelves. We analyzed this delectable dessert-drink option based on flavor profile, nutritional value, convenience, and of course, boozy goodness. Read on to get the full scoop –- pun intended!
The taste showdown: Are Vizzy x Hardscoop Orange Cream Pops any good?
Vizzy x Hardscoop's Orange Cream Pops are conveniently shipped at room temperature in a stylishly branded box. Just pop them in the freezer and wait for the magic to happen. No melted mail messes for this innovative treat.
When we took a tube out of the freezer and cut open the packaging, we were surprised to find a smooth, velvety-rich ice cream texture. The mouthfeel on this one? 10/10, would absolutely recommend it.
The first pull immediately inundated us with that traditional orange creamsicle taste on the front end. Imagine the refreshing burst of orange and the smooth embrace of vanilla coming together in a frozen dessert. It was nostalgia 101. However, the back end was a boozy blast, and we mean blast, reminding us that these snacks are truly not for the kids. The grape wine bursts through the sweet and creamy ice cream and sticks around. It's like taking one of those fruity shots at the bar that you pay for the next day.
Were they good? Yes. Are they strong? Heck yes. Would we recommend them to a friend? Absolutely. Especially that friend who loves tailgating, backyard BBQs, and hot beach days.
Nutritional info and where to buy Vizzy x Hardscoop Frozen Orange Cream Pops
Hardscoop Frozen Orange Cream Pops are made from a grape wine base and infused with Vizzy Hard Seltzer making these bad boys 12.5% alcohol by volume. Needless to say, the alcohol is not hiding behind any other flavors. These 100-milliliter tubes pack a punch!
Other than alcohol, these boozy treats feature real ice cream made with milk (sorry dairy-free friends) and contain natural flavors to obtain that true creamsicle taste. It really is amazing what technology can do.
While the paired Vizzy orange cream pop hard seltzer with the same flavor profile can be found on store shelves, the ice cream pops cannot. However, you can easily order these delicious treats online. But remember: These ice cream pops are a limited edition item, so if you're looking to try this frozen dessert-drink, order now and order fast. Once they're gone, they're gone for good!
Our final thoughts on Vizzy x Hardscoop
Overall, we did like these alcohol-infused ice cream treats, but they are not for the faint of heart. The flavoring isn't comparable to one of those fruity drinks that doesn't taste like the liquor of choice. Yes, you'll get that nostalgic creamsicle flavor on the front end, luring you in for more, but that grape wine will hit you hard on the back end, reminding you to go slow when it comes to this summertime treasure.
If you enjoy a stiff drink and you're looking to stay cool in the summer heat, we can absolutely recommend these. These nostalgic dessert-drink combos seem like the perfect option for long beach days and party nights. But buyer beware: these frozen pops are here to play. If you like a drink with a good punch and you adore ice cream, this tube of magic is calling your name!