Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer Review: A Boozy Orange Creamsicle In A Can
Summer is just around the corner and hard seltzer brand Vizzy is ready. The company has announced a new limited-edition Orange Cream Pop flavor, based on the orange and cream popsicle we all know and love from childhood. This seltzer is made by the Molson Coors company, which owns such brands as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in addition to Vizzy. Clearly, the company is trying to reach for nostalgia while adapting it for an adult taste. Vizzy is following in the tracks of drinks like the vodka-based Sunny D hard seltzer.
Of course, not every attempt at nostalgia is a success. Often the end results fall just short of the mark. That is why we had to get our hands on some of this Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer. We wanted to put it to the taste test to find out if it was worth it to grab these for our next beach day or if we should skip it in favor of one of the other hard seltzers out there.
What is in Vizzy Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer?
Vizzy Orange Cream Pop has a surprisingly simple list of ingredients. It starts with sparkling water, which is not surprising. Then comes the alcohol, which is made from fermented sugar cane. This offers a noticeably different flavor to those using malt liquor, another common alcohol in lightly-alcoholic canned drinks.
The drink is naturally and artificially flavored to taste like an orange cream pop and is even sweetened with sugar instead of syrup. We have to admire the company's commitment, as most soda companies do not hesitate to use corn syrup, which always gives drinks a slightly sour aftertaste. While this is never going to be a gourmet soda or all-natural seltzer, it does seem like Vizzy chose its ingredients with care and did not simply use the cheapest ones available.
Finally, citric acid and sodium citrate are in it to act as preservatives. This is not a horribly long list of ingredients, which gave us hope that the final product would be tasty and not overwhelming.
Vizzy Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer nutrition
One of Vizzy's claims to fame is nutrition. Seltzer water naturally does not have many — or any — calories, but hard seltzer can be a different story. The company promotes its products as having just 100 calories and only 1 gram of sugar. This is the case for all of the company's regular products, however, the Orange Cream Pop has slightly fewer calories, coming in at 90. With the low sugar content, we were curious to see how it compared to other hard seltzers and hard sodas.
There is also only 1 gram of carbs and 20 milligrams of sodium, and there are no vitamins or minerals to speak of in this drink. While no one would confuse this for a health drink, as fun beverages go, it could be a lot worse. Additionally, the company touts that Vizzy drinks are gluten-free. This is important to note, as drinks that utilize malt liquor typically are not gluten-free.
Where and how to buy Vizzy Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer
The Vizzy Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer will only be available for a limited time. It will be released in mid-May, so keep an eye out for it at your local stores. The beverage will be available through the summer, but just like those long summer days, everything must come to an end, and the Vizzy Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer will eventually disappear.
The drink will be available nationwide where Vizzy drinks are sold. Unfortunately, as a limited-release drink, the Orange Cream Pop is not currently on the company's website and can not be specifically located at the moment, but you can find where the products are generally sold and check back once it's released. In addition, in the areas where it is available, you can have Vizzy shipped right to your door using companies such as Drizly and Instacart.
How it compares to other Vizzy products
This limited edition Orange Cream Pop flavor joins a lineup of four other flavors as part of the "Flavor For Every Vibe" campaign: Vibrantly Tropical, Refreshingly Berry, Sparkling Mimosa, and Tangy Lemonade. Each of the other flavors also features similar nutritional values as the Orange Cream Pop, and many are available in three sizes: 12 ounces, 16 ounces, and 24 ounces.
The main differences between the Orange Cream Pop and the standard flavors are in the flavorings and the sweeteners. All four of the standard flavors use fruit juice from concentrate and natural flavors, as opposed to the non-descript natural and artificial flavors used in the Orange Cream Pop. Similarly, instead of sugar, the standard four uses stevia to add sweetness. This keeps the sugar content low. However, stevia is known for adding some unpleasant aftertaste. We were glad to see Vizzy opted for sugar over stevia in the Orange Cream Pop, though we would have liked to see some more natural flavors as well.
Additionally, the Orange Cream Pop flavor is the only non-fruit-based flavor. Sure, oranges are fruit, but orange cream pops or orange dream creamsicles have their own unique flavor. It is interesting that with this drink the flavor is based on a dessert rather than a fruity mix.
What Vizzy Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer tastes like
This product was initially a bit confusing for us. Is it a pop or is it a seltzer? It felt like a drink that was having an identity crisis. That is until we tried it and discovered that, really, it is both. Vizzy is all about the hard seltzer, with claims to fame being that they are low in calories, sugar, and carbs. But when it comes to a flavor like Orange Cream Pop, it is hard to get away from the idea that it should taste like a sweet, sugary soda.
Instead, Vizzy Orange Cream Pop finds its taste pulling from both soda and seltzer. The initial flavor is reminiscent of Hank's Orange Cream Soda. But the flavor overall is less intense, siding more with a seltzer. Additionally, since the sugar content is on the low side it makes it less sweet than a soda. Still, it is sweeter than, say, an unsweetened La Croix.
The final verdict
This unique taste and flavor blend works to the drink's benefit. As a summer flavor, it is safe to say that people will be drinking Vizzy's Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer when it is hot outside. This drink packs the nostalgic flavor of an orange creamsicle without the overbearing sugary sweetness. It makes the leap from childhood drink to adult delight easily. The flavor is milder, and while it's subtle it's one that still shows up.
The cane sugar-based spirit works well and adds just a subtle alcohol note to the flavor. You could easily forget the alcohol was there if you did not know otherwise. This honestly can make it a better choice than a traditional soda or cocktail during the summer. Especially if you are outside at a barbeque or spending the day on the beach and want a drink. It will not be too syrupy or have you begging for water. This all creates a light, refreshing drink that is sure to give you a blast of summer with each sip.