Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer Review: A Boozy Orange Creamsicle In A Can

Summer is just around the corner and hard seltzer brand Vizzy is ready. The company has announced a new limited-edition Orange Cream Pop flavor, based on the orange and cream popsicle we all know and love from childhood. This seltzer is made by the Molson Coors company, which owns such brands as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in addition to Vizzy. Clearly, the company is trying to reach for nostalgia while adapting it for an adult taste. Vizzy is following in the tracks of drinks like the vodka-based Sunny D hard seltzer.

Of course, not every attempt at nostalgia is a success. Often the end results fall just short of the mark. That is why we had to get our hands on some of this Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer. We wanted to put it to the taste test to find out if it was worth it to grab these for our next beach day or if we should skip it in favor of one of the other hard seltzers out there.