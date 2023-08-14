Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Once Again Gracing Grocery Store Shelves

Fall doesn't start until September 21, but for pumpkin lovers, it's just around the corner. That means it's just about time for everything to turn into a pumpkin, at least in the world of food. And while we may still be weeks away from Starbucks' famed pumpkin spice latte reaching menus, Oreo — the iconic cookie that has even sparked a scientific debate over the correct way to eat it — has already entered the fray.

An image posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows a package of the seasonal creme sandwich cookie, complete with a "limited edition" seal in the upper right corner. "Fresh from the patch ... OREO Pumpkin Spice is back on shelves now!" reads the post.

Featuring a golden wafer cookie, rather than the usual chocolate, and pumpkin spice creme (of course), rather than the usual vanilla, pumpkin spice Oreos first debuted in 2014, promoted as a seasonal fall cookie. This was right when the pumpkin spice craze was starting to hit its peak, and "America's favorite cookie" wanted to get in on the action. The pumpkin spice Oreo returned every fall through 2017. Then, the next fall, they mysteriously did not return. After a five year absence, fall 2022 saw them back on shelves.