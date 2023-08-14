Easily Level Up Your Basic Hot Dog With Some Refreshing Fruit Salsa
Is there any classic American dish that compares to the hot dog? The mystery meat has found itself a home on menus and at backyard barbecues. One of its best assets is that you can top it with pretty much whatever you want. If you're looking or a sweet and spicy blend to sit atop your hot dog, look no further than fruit salsa. The sweetness from the fruit, such as pineapple or mango, paired with the salsa's spicy ingredients, such as fresh jalapeños, makes it the perfect addition to a summer dog and involves ingredients you might already have at home.
Fruit salsa is a sweet-heat salsa variety that strays from the typical acidic spiciness that comes with tomato salsa. The fruit adds a bright touch and perfectly balances jalapeños and onions. Plus, it feels so at home on a grilled hot dog; you won't need any other toppings.
Why you should put fruit salsa on your hot dog
If you haven't branched out and tried some kind of fruit salsa, you're missing out. Pineapple and mango salsa are two common varieties on tacos and nachos, but they also pair perfectly with hot dogs.
Hot dogs are savory, salty meats, and adding sweet and spicy flavors creates an amazing flavor profile. Plus, it's so easy to make a homemade version. Finely chop your fruit of choice, then add fresh jalapeños (you can also omit them if you hate spicy foods), red or sweet onion, a touch of lime juice, and some cilantro. (You might even have all of these ingredients sitting in your refrigerator.)
The salsa doesn't even need another pairing. You can add it to the hot dog and dig in, or if you're feeling adventurous, you can add a bit of queso fresco to the dog for another flavor hit.
Other ways to spice up your hot dog
Fruit salsa is common in Mexican cooking — you might see it atop tacos or served as a side dish with chips. Think of your hot dog like a taco; if you're looking to pair it with other ingredients, you don't have to just add cheese. Chipotle peppers in adobo are a great way to get that sweet heat. You can omit the jalapeños from the salsa and instead add chipotle peppers as an extra topping alongside the salsa.
If you're not interested in spicy, avocado is another great direction. It might sound like an unconventional hot dog topping, but it pairs well with the sweet salsa and will add some varied texture to a grilled hot dog.
Cilantro and sweet onion are good additions, too. If you're a big cilantro fan, you can add it straight to the hot dog instead of mixing it into the salsa. Plus, the leafy appearance will help with the hot dog's presentation.