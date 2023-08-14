Easily Level Up Your Basic Hot Dog With Some Refreshing Fruit Salsa

Is there any classic American dish that compares to the hot dog? The mystery meat has found itself a home on menus and at backyard barbecues. One of its best assets is that you can top it with pretty much whatever you want. If you're looking or a sweet and spicy blend to sit atop your hot dog, look no further than fruit salsa. The sweetness from the fruit, such as pineapple or mango, paired with the salsa's spicy ingredients, such as fresh jalapeños, makes it the perfect addition to a summer dog and involves ingredients you might already have at home.

Fruit salsa is a sweet-heat salsa variety that strays from the typical acidic spiciness that comes with tomato salsa. The fruit adds a bright touch and perfectly balances jalapeños and onions. Plus, it feels so at home on a grilled hot dog; you won't need any other toppings.