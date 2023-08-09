Before McNuggets, McDonald's Tried Out Deep-Fried Chicken Pot Pie

Though McDonald's began as a burger restaurant, one of the chain's most classic menu items is the Chicken McNugget. Consisting of reconstituted boneless chicken meat (the old running joke is "Which part of the chicken is the nugget, anyway?"), the McNugget was created by McDonald's executive chef Rene Arend in 1979 at the suggestion of Chairman Fred Turner. Arend was trying to crack the code on a vegetarian option (specifically onion nuggets), but Turner suggested he give chicken a shot. By 1983, McNuggets went nationwide, and the rest is history.

Only ... the history is a little more complicated than that. It turns out McDonald's had been trying to get a chicken product working for a while, owing to an increase in environmental consciousness (red meat is less sustainable than chicken), rising beef prices, and 1977 governmental dietary goals that recommended people eat fewer cows. In fact, Chicken McNuggets weren't even the company's initial attempt at a chicken-focused menu item. But its first shot might surprise you: the company tried to manufacture a deep-fried chicken pot pie.

But how did this savory poultry pastry come about? And what happened to it? The legacy of this fabled fast food invention is more enduring than you might think.