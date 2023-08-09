Pizza Night Just Got Better With An Unexpected Hot Dog Twist

Pizza with hot dogs has been a controversial food combination ever since Pizza Hut released its now-discontinued hot dog stuffed crust pizza in the United States for the first time. However, if you are a food daredevil who tends to like unorthodox food pairings like pineapple on pizza or mustard on watermelon, the pizza and hot dog combo might be right up your alley. However, this time instead of hot dogs on pizza, we are flipping the script and making the hot dog shine as the main star — enter pizza hot dogs. Pizza dogs are basically hot dogs that ditch the mustard and ketchup and sub them for your favorite pizza toppings for a blast of cheesy flavor that you won't regret.

Pizza dogs are not only a great way to make Friday night dinners more exciting but can also make for fun party food or a Sunday night football appetizer. They are even a great idea as the main course of a birthday party for a food-loving kid. Because what's better than seeing two kid-favorite foods combined into one delicious bite?