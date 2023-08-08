Tofu Is A Meat Substitute You'll Definitely Want To Avoid Grilling

Americans love grilling; along with summer baseball games and setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, it's one of the great American pastimes. And sometimes, you want to grill even though you're a vegetarian or trying to reduce the amount of meat you consume. Nothing wrong with either of those things! So maybe you reach for the tofu to throw on the grill. Logically, it makes sense; it's generally easy to cook with, it's inoffensive, and it tastes like pretty much whatever you want to season it with. In general, it's a great vegetarian protein.

Only when it comes to the grill, it turns out that tofu is the opposite of great. There are a lot of ways to cook tofu (crispy tofu is especially a favorite) effectively, but grilling might be the worst possible choice. There are theoretical ways to make it work, but ultimately, it's not really worth the risk and effort.