What's The Deal With TikTok's Cottage Cheese Queso?

Lovers of Tex-Mex cuisine are fully aware of queso's appeal when it comes to nachos, tacos, or burritos. The great minds over at TikTok have discovered a healthy hack for making queso at home using an unlikely ingredient: cottage cheese. In one video making the rounds on the social media platform, the simple queso recipe is lauded as "BUSSIN!" according to the creator, who says, "I will be putting this on everything!"

In the short clip, the woman takes one cup of cottage cheese and adds it to a blender canister. Next, she adds three to five tablespoons of nutritional yeast, which is followed by one tablespoon of fajita seasoning. The mixture gets blended for about ten seconds, at which point it develops a delightfully creamy texture. Many people in the comments call out the use of nutritional yeast, with one person proclaiming, "I put nutritional yeast on EVERYTHING." So what makes this surprising ingredient so vital to tasty queso?