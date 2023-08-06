Does Scoring Meat Speed Up The Marinating Process?

From adding flavor to tenderizing, marinated meat can lead to a more enjoyable bite. Although the cooking technique is one that a home cook can easily employ, one aspect can be an impediment, the time required. When the clock is ticking down, a few quick cuts, known as scoring, can reduce the time the meat spends soaking in the flavorful liquid.

Although it might sound like a musical term, scoring is the process of making small cuts into a protein's surface. The idea is to increase the overall surface area. Some cooks choose to make shallow slices into the meat so that seasonings or meat marinades penetrate deeper into the protein. To be clear, scoring uses minimal cuts more on the surface, not fully slicing into the meat.

While marinating times can vary, some cooks would prefer to speed up the process. Maximizing the surface area by using a method like scoring can allow the marinade to impact the meat more quickly. In contrast to the salt crust barrier or other surface-level seasoning, each cut area introduces the liquid to a larger portion of the protein. Whether the reasoning is to reduce prep time or potentially create a more flavorful bite, the cooking concept has merit. Even if some people like a little finishing salt, the real flavor is discovered under the surface.