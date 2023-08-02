How Do You Clean Fresh String Beans?
String or green beans can be a nutritious addition to stews, salads, casseroles, and rice dishes, adding a pop of color to your meals. But like other veggies, string beans require a bit of prep work. You can't just throw them in a pan or pot and turn on the stove (unless you buy them canned). First, make sure you know how to clean fresh green beans without ruining their shape. In most instances, you can simply cut off their ends, but some beans also have a fibrous string running down the pod's length. Those strings are difficult to chew and can be tricky to remove.
There are many ways to upgrade green beans and make them taste different every time. For example, you can top them with mustard to boost their flavor, mix them with cashews for a buttery texture, or sauté them in bacon fat. You can also chop and mix them with garlic and olive oil or mayo, add them to soups and stir-fries, or grill them for extra crunch.
Still, cleaning fresh string beans is particularly important if you plan to use them in salads or as a side dish.
The easy way to cut and clean fresh green beans
Most types of green beans, especially those harvested from heirloom cultivars, have a tough string of fibrous tissue that should be removed before cooking. But first, you need to wash them under cool running water and trim the ends with a sharp knife. After that, pick one and use your thumbnail or a paring knife to gently pull the string down along the length of the bean. Do the same with the other beans, and then snap or cut them into smaller pieces. When you're done, rinse them in a colander to remove any loose strings.
Another option is to cut the strings with a vegetable peeler. Simply place the bean on a cutting board, holding it with one hand. Use your other hand to run the peeler along the pod's length to remove that fibrous string.
Alternatively, snap both ends of the bean with your hands, and use your fingers to take the string off.
Cooking fresh green beans can be tricky, but your efforts will pay off
Fresh green beans are quite bland by themselves. But once they're cooked, they become tender and full of flavor. The challenge lies in achieving the right level of tenderness. "I strongly prefer sautéing — this preserves the integrity of the beans, keeps them crisp, and takes very little time," chef Charlie McKenna said to Insider. "Plus, when cooking for a crowd, you get to save oven space for the things that really need it, like meat and casseroles." (Sure, you can boil or steam the beans, but you might end up with a mushy mess.)
McKenna recommends sautéing fresh green beans for up to five minutes to keep them crispy. For even better results, blanch them beforehand. This extra step helps preserve their vibrant color while adding extra crunch.
If you're short on time, you can make roasted green beans and serve them as a standalone meal or as a side dish. You can also microwave them on high for up to 12 minutes, let them cool, and then mix them into salads or season them with olive oil, lemon juice, and spices for a quick, filling meal.