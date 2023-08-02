How Do You Clean Fresh String Beans?

String or green beans can be a nutritious addition to stews, salads, casseroles, and rice dishes, adding a pop of color to your meals. But like other veggies, string beans require a bit of prep work. You can't just throw them in a pan or pot and turn on the stove (unless you buy them canned). First, make sure you know how to clean fresh green beans without ruining their shape. In most instances, you can simply cut off their ends, but some beans also have a fibrous string running down the pod's length. Those strings are difficult to chew and can be tricky to remove.

There are many ways to upgrade green beans and make them taste different every time. For example, you can top them with mustard to boost their flavor, mix them with cashews for a buttery texture, or sauté them in bacon fat. You can also chop and mix them with garlic and olive oil or mayo, add them to soups and stir-fries, or grill them for extra crunch.

Still, cleaning fresh string beans is particularly important if you plan to use them in salads or as a side dish.