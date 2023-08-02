Were The Classic '90s Flintstones Push-Ups Actually Discontinued?

If you were a kid in the 1990s, you might have enjoyed a Flintstones Push-Up Sherbet Treat sometime during a warm summer day. The prehistoric cartoon-branded frozen treats featured a cardboard tube filled with a frozen, fruity sherbet, which could be pushed up using a plastic stick attached to a circle at the bottom. This design kept the sherbet inside the tube until it was gradually pushed up and eaten. (The treats were the most popular junk food in 1990 when they were released.)

While the Push-Ups may have been enjoyed by those who grew up eating them in the '90s, the Flintstones variety ultimately disappeared from grocery store shelves by the decade's end. However, the product didn't actually get discontinued — it just went through a bit of a makeover, becoming a more generic ice cream product without the Flintstones characters on the packaging.

Today, Nestle still sells Push-Ups, which can be found in the frozen novelty ice cream sections in grocery stores. Though it may not carry the Flintstones branding anymore, '90s kids can still reminisce with cherry, grape, and orange-flavored sherbet packed into a cylindrical cardboard tube.