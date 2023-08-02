Were The Classic '90s Flintstones Push-Ups Actually Discontinued?
If you were a kid in the 1990s, you might have enjoyed a Flintstones Push-Up Sherbet Treat sometime during a warm summer day. The prehistoric cartoon-branded frozen treats featured a cardboard tube filled with a frozen, fruity sherbet, which could be pushed up using a plastic stick attached to a circle at the bottom. This design kept the sherbet inside the tube until it was gradually pushed up and eaten. (The treats were the most popular junk food in 1990 when they were released.)
While the Push-Ups may have been enjoyed by those who grew up eating them in the '90s, the Flintstones variety ultimately disappeared from grocery store shelves by the decade's end. However, the product didn't actually get discontinued — it just went through a bit of a makeover, becoming a more generic ice cream product without the Flintstones characters on the packaging.
Today, Nestle still sells Push-Ups, which can be found in the frozen novelty ice cream sections in grocery stores. Though it may not carry the Flintstones branding anymore, '90s kids can still reminisce with cherry, grape, and orange-flavored sherbet packed into a cylindrical cardboard tube.
There were a few different flavors offered
The sherbet came in six different flavors, each represented by a different Flintstones character. According to commenters on a Reddit post, Yabba Doo Orange was the most commonly enjoyed. Some didn't even realize other flavors were available — even if the frozen treat was integral to their childhoods. "We used to get these in school, at the end of Field Day," wrote one user. "Always Flintstones, always orange. For a long time I was unaware that there had been other flavors."
Other commenters fondly remembered the taste of the Granite Grape flavor and the Bedrock Berry. However, there were three other flavors with which most weren't so familiar: Lime Rock Lime, Raspberry Rubble, and Cave Kid Cherry.
No matter the favorite flavor, some Reddit users more distinctly remembered the texture of the treat, noting that the cardboard tube would absorb some of the melted sherbet and take on a texture of its own.
Some still talk about the treats online
Though the dessert hasn't been sold in over two decades, the nostalgia for the sweet sherbet lives on through social media. In one tweet, a user wrote, "What was the best summertime treat as a kid, and why was it Flintstones Push Ups?"
Although the Push-Up sherbet treats in stores may not carry the Flintstones branding that '90s kids remember from their youth, Nestle still sells Push-Ups in plenty of grocery stores. So if you're feeling particularly nostalgic for the dessert, grab a box, and enjoy reminiscing about those mid-'90s summer days.
Still, others posted their hopes for a revival of the treats someday — evidently unsatisfied by the non-Flintstones packaging. It's pretty unlikely Nestle will go through a complete rebrand again — especially since the Flintstones were so engrained in '90s culture (plenty of kids started their mornings off with chewable Flintstones-themed vitamins).
So, unfortunately, those craving the treats may have to be satisfied with the current Bedrock-less offerings.