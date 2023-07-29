French's Mustard Skittles Review: A Unique Candy That Tastes Just Like You'd Expect

When one thinks of an authority on American yellow mustard, the first brand name that likely comes to mind is French's. Under the stewardship of McCormick since 2017, French's Classic Yellow Mustard has remained a classic but also taken giant steps forward to be thoroughly modern, especially when it comes to National Mustard Day, which lands on the first Saturday of August each year. In 2019, the company began celebrating the holiday in collaborative styles, partnering with Coolhaus to make French's Mustard Ice Cream. In 2020, it teamed up with Oskar Blues for French's Mustard Beer; it collabed with Piantedosi Baking Company Hot Dog Buns in 2021; and infused Dough Doughnuts to create French's Mustard Donuts in 2022. Just when you thought French's couldn't go any bolder, it released Mustard Skittles.

North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company Valda Coryat said in a press release, "We knew we had to outdo ourselves," and 2023 sees its most curious collaboration of them all. While reactions on social media have ranged from why to WTF, the real question is do you have what it takes to try the new mustard-flavored Skittles? We did, and are ready to squeeze out all the details you'd ever want to know!