French's Mustard Skittles Review: A Unique Candy That Tastes Just Like You'd Expect
When one thinks of an authority on American yellow mustard, the first brand name that likely comes to mind is French's. Under the stewardship of McCormick since 2017, French's Classic Yellow Mustard has remained a classic but also taken giant steps forward to be thoroughly modern, especially when it comes to National Mustard Day, which lands on the first Saturday of August each year. In 2019, the company began celebrating the holiday in collaborative styles, partnering with Coolhaus to make French's Mustard Ice Cream. In 2020, it teamed up with Oskar Blues for French's Mustard Beer; it collabed with Piantedosi Baking Company Hot Dog Buns in 2021; and infused Dough Doughnuts to create French's Mustard Donuts in 2022. Just when you thought French's couldn't go any bolder, it released Mustard Skittles.
North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company Valda Coryat said in a press release, "We knew we had to outdo ourselves," and 2023 sees its most curious collaboration of them all. While reactions on social media have ranged from why to WTF, the real question is do you have what it takes to try the new mustard-flavored Skittles? We did, and are ready to squeeze out all the details you'd ever want to know!
What do Mustard Skittles taste like?
The Mustard Skittles share the same shape and form that all other Skittles have, including the equally jarring Zombie Skittles. These Skittles are particularly bright yellow in appearance, and as such, the usual imprinted white "S" logo gets camouflaged in the process.
The Mustard Skittles have no smell to them whatsoever, but surprises await with each bite to come. The first bite, which penetrates the shiny shell exterior and gets right into its standard grainy interior, initially feels more like digging into the consistency of Red Hots candy. From there on in, it's back to being a Skittle, but unlike one we have ever tasted before.
Next, a spicy blast of horseradish engulfs the mouth, before giving way to the mustard taste we've all come here for. Except the mustard presented is more akin French's Dijon than its Classic Yellow. Yet, it's not just a mustard affair here, as a sugar rush takes over at the end, reminding us that it is a bona fide Skittle. In a nutshell/candy shell — these Mustard Skittles taste like mustard... Skittles.
What are Mustard Skittles made of?
While the nutritional information on Mustard Skittles has currently not been made public, a standard Fun Size bag of Original Skittles, which contains about 10 bite-size pieces, is 60 calories and 13.6 grams of carbohydrates, with 11.4 grams being sugar. These Skittles most likely have similar numbers, but they are less about calorie counting and more about curiosity-seeking.
As for its ingredients, what's really telling is that none of those listed on the Mustard Skittles' packaging matches any found on a bottle of actual French's Mustard. While there may be mustard taste profiles embedded in these Skittles, there are no traces of distilled vinegar, mustard seed, salt, turmeric, paprika, garlic powder, or other spices. Instead, to replicate the French's flavor, sugar, corn syrup, hydrogenated palm kernel oil, citric acid, tapioca dextrin, modified corn starch, sodium citrate, carnauba wax, and natural and artificial flavors come together, dyed with several colors, including four shades of yellow.
How, when, and where to get a bag of Mustard Skittles
The good news is that these limited edition Mustard Skittles are 100% free. The bad news is that since it is not for sale in retail stores, you have to seek them out, and the options are few and far between. Like many past National Mustard Day events, French's and its collaborative partners have taken to the streets to set up pop-up events in only a few cities.
Its mustard mobile is hitting the road and pit-stopping in three major hubs along the East Coast. Lucky Georgians get the first crack at tasting the candy on Monday, July 31 at the Ponca City Market. The next stop will be the City Center in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, August 2, followed by its final destination — Hudson River Park in New York City on Saturday, August 5. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST at each location, samples of Mustard Skittles will be doled out, as well as the chance to win some limited-edition swag.
For those who are unable to make any of those three dates listed above, head on over to McCormick's colorful website to enter for the chance to win a prize pack, including a sample bag of Mustard Skittles, and other fun items like stickers and a key chain. There will be only 700 winners, so if you don't make the cut, you may just have to pour French's Mustard on regular Skittles in the comfort of your own home.
What's the best way to enjoy Mustard Skittles?
While the crazy idea of Mustard Skittles conjures up even more, crazier ideas, like lining them up on a hot dog, sandwiching them in a pile of turkey or pastrami, or crushing them up and dusting a pretzel with them, those would make for great pictures, but not actual enjoyment. They're still a candy after all.
It's tempting to want to share this taste experience with lovers, friends, coworkers, perhaps enemies, and other acquaintances, but these Mustard Skittles are intended for a party of one. Be greedy and keep them all to yourself. Tear open a pack, close your eyes, and pop each of these yellow babies into your mouth, savoring their strong taste and this unique journey for as long as you can.
The final verdict
While some may question why anyone would want to eat Mustard Skittles or why it even exists at all (or why it didn't try for yellow mustard Starbursts), you can't blame McCormick for trying to spread its magical mustard seed beyond the bun. After previously blowing minds and palettes with ice cream, doughnuts, and beer, candy was an obvious next food realm to tackle, to provoke both a strong reaction and taste.
The popular line of Skittles turned out to not only be an inspired choice, but a perfect canvas and delivery mechanism to unleash the full flavor of mustard. Some will have made up their opinion long before taking a bite, but with Mustard Skittles it's best to keep an open mind when opening your mouth and expect the unexpected. These divisive treats will only be around for a small, fleeting amount of time, but love 'em or hate 'em, they ultimately prove to be an unforgettable taste experience.
Surely a return to candy is off the table for McCormick and National Mustard Day 2024, but let's hope Skittles somehow tries to keep this Mustard flavor around. Perhaps it can team it up in a picnic bag filled with ketchup red and relish green Skittles, no bun intended.