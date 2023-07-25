Do You Have What It Takes To Try New Mustard-Flavored Skittles?

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, Skittles is hoping candy lovers will taste the mustard in the form of its bite-sized candies. The iconic candy is teaming up with condiment brand French's and has created a mustard-flavored Skittles flavor.

The flavor won't be available for purchase in store or online, but mustard and Skittles enthusiasts, don't fret. There are several chances to win free packs through a sweepstake and pop-up events.

Candy lovers can visit the French's website to enter a chance to win a pack of the skittles through August 5, according to a press release obtained by Daily Meal. There will also be a yellow bus dubbed the "Mustard Mobile" traveling across the country giving out free packs of the mustard-flavored Skittles. The bus will stop at Atlanta's Ponce City Market on July 31, Washington D.C.'s City Center on August 2, and New York City's Hudson River Park on August 5.