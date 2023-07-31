Why You Should Never Grease Your Cake Pan With Salted Butter

The majority of baking recipes list unsalted butter in the ingredients, as salted butter can negatively impact the flavor and texture of the finished product. Salted butter should also be avoided when it comes to greasing a cake pan, as many bakers claim that salted varieties can actually cause the cake to stick to the pan. A hard-to-remove cake won't adversely affect the flavor of the baked good, but it will ruin the aesthetic appeal of your beautiful treat.

Like many baking tips, there's a bit of dispute regarding the veracity of this hack. While it's impossible to pinpoint the exact origin, bakers were warning against using salted butter for pan greasing as far back as 1959 (according to The Baltimore Sun). And although many modern bakers are in the unsalted camp, others recommend using salted butter for greasing pans when making baked goods. Others still claim that butter is no good for greasing and that you should use shortening instead. Despite these disagreements, it's always advisable to follow cake recipes to the letter. That means you'll most likely have unsalted butter on hand, which can then be used to grease the pan for baking.