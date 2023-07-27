Taco Bell's New Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Is A Saucy Spin On Birria
Taco Bell has outdone itself with its newest menu item, which is inspired by an iconic Mexican dish. Per a July 27 press release, the crave-worthy fast-food chain is introducing the brand-new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. The star of Taco Bell's latest offering is slowly braised shredded beef in the style of birria, a type of Mexican stew braised in a delectable sauce that features a heady mix of seasonings. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco also includes a mixture of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar, as well as a creamy, jalapeño-infused sauce and a white corn tortilla that is fried to perfection. As for dipping, this premium taco also comes with red sauce and nacho cheese to fully satisfy the taste buds.
Taco Bell's newest culinary creation makes its auspicious debut on August 3, but it will only be available for a limited time. Fans can snag the new offering for $3.49. Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a statement, "By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before." And to herald the new release, Taco Bell is offering access to a one-of-a-kind event to its most dedicated fans.
A fiery event for a tasty taco
On August 1, Taco Bell is collaborating with The h.wood Group and Bootsy Bellows to showcase Tacos: The Next Chapter at Los Angeles's Hollywood Athletic Club. If you're a Fire! Tier Rewards Member, you'll have the chance to attend this exclusive happening with a plus one of your choosing, along with 19 other lucky guests. To excel to the Fire! Tier, Taco Bell Rewards members must earn 2,000 points in one year (members receive 10 points for every dollar they spend).
The big event will feature samplings of Taco Bell's birria-inspired masterpiece, as well as craft cocktails made with Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. In terms of entertainment, attendees will be privy to the musical stylings of a few special, yet-to-be revealed guests. Only the first 20 Fire! Tier Rewards Members to register will be considered for the event. (Fans can do so by visiting the app and accessing Taco Bell Drops, aka special deals and offers.) And if you don't end up being chosen, you can always console yourself with Taco Bell's tasty new taco.