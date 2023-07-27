Taco Bell's New Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Is A Saucy Spin On Birria

Taco Bell has outdone itself with its newest menu item, which is inspired by an iconic Mexican dish. Per a July 27 press release, the crave-worthy fast-food chain is introducing the brand-new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. The star of Taco Bell's latest offering is slowly braised shredded beef in the style of birria, a type of Mexican stew braised in a delectable sauce that features a heady mix of seasonings. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco also includes a mixture of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar, as well as a creamy, jalapeño-infused sauce and a white corn tortilla that is fried to perfection. As for dipping, this premium taco also comes with red sauce and nacho cheese to fully satisfy the taste buds.

Taco Bell's newest culinary creation makes its auspicious debut on August 3, but it will only be available for a limited time. Fans can snag the new offering for $3.49. Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a statement, "By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before." And to herald the new release, Taco Bell is offering access to a one-of-a-kind event to its most dedicated fans.