What Is A Periwinkle And How Do You Eat One?

The word periwinkle can mean different things to different people. To some, it's the ground cover plant that's just as pretty as it is invasive. To others, it's a color somewhere between purple and blue. For seafood lovers, it's a small, edible gastropod known for its subtle sweetness and meaty texture.

Much like sea snails, periwinkles (which sometimes go by the adorable nickname "winkles" and, like the flower, are considered invasive) are protected by grayish spiral shells and live in oceans across the globe. As a result, they find their way into all sorts of cuisines. You could steam them for a few minutes and toss them in melted butter and garlic for a version of French escargot; you could boil them in salted water (or even seawater) and eat them au natural; or you could make like Canadian chef and author Martin Picard and cook them Cantonese-style with black bean sauce. Whichever preparation method you choose, you'll need to secure your haul first.