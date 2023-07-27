How Vernors Became The Staple Soda (Pop) Of Detroit

Some products build a massive reputation regionally but remain unknown to consumers outside of a given area. This is definitely the case with Vernors, a ginger-based carbonated beverage that is the subject of obsession within Detroit, Michigan, but virtually unheard of in other areas around the country. Vernors was the brainchild of James Vernor, a pharmacist who was well known for the care and precision he utilized during the development of his namesake beverage. It's believed that Vernors caught the attention of Detroit residents because it grew and evolved alongside the city. As a result, the pop (Detroit's preferred nickname for soda, which comes from the sound a bottle makes when popping the cap) retains an iconic status among city residents.

While fans of the drink no doubt enjoy its lively flavor, that's not the only reason for its popularity. Residents of Detroit also believe that the bubbly beverage is a remedy for everyday ailments, as hilariously depicted in a YouTube clip from the sitcom Detroiters. Upon experiencing a bout of nausea, a character on the show urges his friend to supply a Vernors, proclaiming, "My guts are going nuts!" It makes sense when you consider that ginger is a common home treatment for nausea, as explained by Healthline. And as a pharmacist, Vernor was more invested in wellness than your average soda proprietor.