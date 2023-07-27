How Vernors Became The Staple Soda (Pop) Of Detroit
Some products build a massive reputation regionally but remain unknown to consumers outside of a given area. This is definitely the case with Vernors, a ginger-based carbonated beverage that is the subject of obsession within Detroit, Michigan, but virtually unheard of in other areas around the country. Vernors was the brainchild of James Vernor, a pharmacist who was well known for the care and precision he utilized during the development of his namesake beverage. It's believed that Vernors caught the attention of Detroit residents because it grew and evolved alongside the city. As a result, the pop (Detroit's preferred nickname for soda, which comes from the sound a bottle makes when popping the cap) retains an iconic status among city residents.
While fans of the drink no doubt enjoy its lively flavor, that's not the only reason for its popularity. Residents of Detroit also believe that the bubbly beverage is a remedy for everyday ailments, as hilariously depicted in a YouTube clip from the sitcom Detroiters. Upon experiencing a bout of nausea, a character on the show urges his friend to supply a Vernors, proclaiming, "My guts are going nuts!" It makes sense when you consider that ginger is a common home treatment for nausea, as explained by Healthline. And as a pharmacist, Vernor was more invested in wellness than your average soda proprietor.
How was Vernors invented?
James Vernor first sold his ginger-infused beverage in 1866, when it was available from his pharmacy's soda fountain. Legend has it that Vernor created his famous concoction while a clerk at a drug store, then stored it in a barrel and left it to serve in the Civil War. Upon returning, the beverage had aged in the barrel and acquired a compelling flavor that Vernor described as "deliciously different" (via Detroit Historical Society).
After 30 years of developing his beverage, Vernor transitioned from pharmacy owner to soda pop manufacturer when he opened a dedicated bottling plant. Vernor was also instrumental in a water filtration initiative for the city, which benefited from his experience filtering water to be used in his products. While Vernors is manufactured by Dr. Pepper Corporation these days, the drink had been exclusively produced in Detroit until 1985. However, Vernors remains a culturally important product in the city, and are no signs of its relevance waning anytime soon.
What does the future hold for this beloved beverage?
While Vernors sadly never achieved the lofty heights of bigger national beverage brands, the drink remains a popular selection among Detroiters to this day. That's why a recent announcement regarding a Vernors alternative was met with so much excitement. Vernors is releasing a coveted black cherry flavor over the summer, which will be available for purchase at select retailers until October.
Vernors Black Cherry was originally developed over a half-century ago but also enjoyed a limited release last year, which whetted the appetites of Vernors fans. The new product will be available throughout Michigan and Toledo, OH. Reviews of the new flavor are promising, with the author of the Detroit Free Press article describing it as having "a cherry flavor with all that fizzy goodness, with a hint of a ginger finish." It just goes to show that a company does not need to be nationally known to establish a passionate and dedicated fan base.