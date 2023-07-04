The Best Time To Eat At Olive Garden Might Not Be When You Think

In the event you're planning a special trip to Olive Garden, you may be interested in making a reservation to ensure you get a table when guest volume is high. While the establishment does not take reservations, they do offer an online waitlist, which can be found on the Olive Garden website. You'll be asked to provide your name, phone number, email address, and the number of people in your party. If you have a party of seven or more, you must call the location you plan on visiting to inquire about availability.

Once you arrive at the establishment, you can check in with the host as you normally would. Depending on the number of people in your party and how busy the establishment is, you may have a small wait before your table is ready. Once it's ready, you'll receive a text on your mobile device informing you. The host will even reserve your spot in line for up to 10 minutes after your check-in time (at which point the spot will go to the next group in line). Olive Garden's waitlist is just one of many ways that the restaurant strives to create a wonderful experience for customers.