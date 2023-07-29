How To Determine When To Cook With Lemon Vs. Lime

We all know what to do when life gives us lemons, but what if we get limes instead? How do we determine when to use a lemon or use a lime?

First, think about the differences between lemons and limes. They're similar in that both are citrus fruits, but general distinctions are made based on their color, size, and shape. Lemons are usually yellow, larger, and oblong in shape, while limes are usually green in color, smaller, and rounder in shape. Additionally, the flavor profile of lemons tends to be sweeter, while lime flavors have notes of bitter and sour in them.

Both fruits can be substituted for each other in a pinch. That said, when there is an opportunity to be more discerning, we encourage you to pay special attention to the unique characteristics of each fruit to get the most out of them. Perhaps coincidentally, lemons show up more in cuisines of temperate regions like North America and Europe, and limes are commonly found in more tropical climes like Southeast Asia and Mexico. This gives you a quick shortcut to work with when considering which citrus fruit to use in which dish. Let's dive a little deeper into their different uses.