Trader Joe's Is Recalling Its Instant Cold Brew Coffee Due To Glass Contamination

Trader Joe's has issued a May 24 recall for select jars of its instant cold brew coffee. The recalled products are suspected to have small pieces of glass inside their containers. In an email to Daily Meal, Trader Joe's made it clear that there have been no injuries related to these products reported as of May 25.

The possibly contaminated products can be identified by their expiration dates. Jars with the expiration dates of: 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 may contain glass and should not be consumed. (The expiration date for this product can be found on the bottom of the jar.) These products should be disposed of immediately or returned for a full refund.

Trader Joes' says it was alerted to this possible contamination by the product supplier and that any possibly contaminated products have already been removed from its shelves. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," wrote Trader Joe's in an emailed statement.