Aldi's Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate Might Rival Trader Joe's

The clip on Instagram, posted by the account @trader_joes_dupes, is of Michael Scott from "The Office," stereo speaker held aloft, dancing to the tune of "Everybody Dance Now." In the background are two items: a bottle of Trader Joe's Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate, and a bottle of Barissimo Cold Brew Concentrate, toasted coconut flavor, which can be purchased at Aldi.

Folks do generally tend to get happy when they discover a copycat that can be purchased for less. And while a 16-ounce bottle of the toasted coconut cold brew concentrate only costs $5.99 at Trader Joe's, it looks like you can get 32 ounces –- twice as much -– of the Barissimo counterpart for $8.79 on Instacart. That's about 27 cents an ounce versus 37 cents an ounce.

From the sound of it, the quality is comparable too. That's what one poster at the r/aldi subreddit, u/JediJamie303, seems to believe. Other comments reflect a similar take. "I prefer the plain over the coconut," wrote u/kbk88 but also liked the plain one from Aldi better than TJ's." The Aldi website does indeed offer two varieties of the Barissimo cold brew concentrate: coconut and plain.