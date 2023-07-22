Aldi's Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate Might Rival Trader Joe's
The clip on Instagram, posted by the account @trader_joes_dupes, is of Michael Scott from "The Office," stereo speaker held aloft, dancing to the tune of "Everybody Dance Now." In the background are two items: a bottle of Trader Joe's Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate, and a bottle of Barissimo Cold Brew Concentrate, toasted coconut flavor, which can be purchased at Aldi.
Folks do generally tend to get happy when they discover a copycat that can be purchased for less. And while a 16-ounce bottle of the toasted coconut cold brew concentrate only costs $5.99 at Trader Joe's, it looks like you can get 32 ounces –- twice as much -– of the Barissimo counterpart for $8.79 on Instacart. That's about 27 cents an ounce versus 37 cents an ounce.
From the sound of it, the quality is comparable too. That's what one poster at the r/aldi subreddit, u/JediJamie303, seems to believe. Other comments reflect a similar take. "I prefer the plain over the coconut," wrote u/kbk88 but also liked the plain one from Aldi better than TJ's." The Aldi website does indeed offer two varieties of the Barissimo cold brew concentrate: coconut and plain.
Barissimo is Aldi's go-to for coffee
As with most items at Aldi, Barissimo is a private brand only available at the beloved discount grocery store. A brief glimpse at the brand's page on the Aldi website will show that it provides a comprehensive line of light, medium, and dark roasts, in both bagged grounds and K-cup varieties.
As for the cold brew concentrate, it is conspicuously absent from the Barissimo page, though can be tracked down via a simple online search. According to some pictures that can be found during that same online search, the brand at one point also offered a French Roast cold brew concentrate, but this no longer shows up on the Aldi website. Whether this means it has been discontinued isn't clear, particularly since Aldi products have a propensity to disappear and reappear without any notice.
It might also be that the Barissimo cold brew varieties are only available seasonally. That seems to be the case regarding the Trader Joe's Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate, whose page is tagged with an unmissable "seasonal" label. The page also calls the brew "a lush, tropical hot weather treat, which would seem to indicate it is available mostly during summer months.
The summer allure of cold brew
It makes sense that cold brew would be particularly popular in the summer. Not only is it served, well, cold, the cold brewing process produces a markedly different flavor profile from the one created by hot brewing. The bitterness is removed and the acidity tempered, creating a smoother drinking experience that also, as an added bonus, is less likely to wreak havoc on sensitive stomachs or the heartburn-prone. Cold brew also boasts a higher caffeine content. So if you want to stay wired during the long, hot summer days, it's an excellent option. It also goes well with the sweetness of fruits like coconut.
The drawback, however, is that cold brew takes much longer to make. Where your average pot of hot coffee brews in a matter of minutes, making a decent cold brew requires soaking whole coffee beans in cold water for a full 24-hour day. Not exactly convenient for anyone on a schedule. Hence the popularity of pre-bottled concentrate, which can be mixed with water or any kind of milk.
So, while there's a good chance you'll be able to find the toasted coconut cold brew at Trader Joe's this summer, if you're looking to save a few bucks, you might want to swing by your local Aldi first.