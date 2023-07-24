The Ultimate Cream Cheese Substitution For Tangy, Delicious Dips

If you love the unique and intricate flavor of goat cheese, then you will be excited to learn that you can use this tangy cheese in way more recipes than you may have thought. Most of the time, goat cheese is eaten plainly as part of a charcuterie board or crumbled up in a salad. However, one way to eat more goat cheese is to use it as a replacement for cream cheese. This works especially well in dips — like a creamy buffalo chicken dip – or even in frosting!

For most recipes, it will be easier to use goat cheese as a substitute for cream cheese if you buy fresh goat cheese instead of the aged version because the fresh cheese will be smooth and creamy in texture. However, if you buy the fresh version and it's still not the right consistency, a quick fix is to add a bit of whole milk (cow or goat works) to make it smoother. But before we get into the nitty-gritty of how to use goat cheese in place of cream cheese, it's worth discussing the differences between the two.