Ree Drummond's Secret To Balanced Chicken Salad Is A Dash Of Brown Sugar

Culinary personality Ree Drummond is the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," and she has spent decades perfecting her recipes. She is the queen of easy, hearty meals, so it's no surprise that she has a trick to achieve a perfectly balanced chicken salad recipe. The celebrity chef's secret? A hint of brown sugar. It's meant to work against the lemon juice, which is another important ingredient in her version of the dish, and also offer a harmony of flavors blending acidicity and sweetness.

Chicken salad can be as simple as throwing together some chopped chicken with mayonnaise and a few seasonings — that's all it takes for a basic recipe. However, you don't have to stop there — you can add plenty of other ingredients to diversify its flavor even more. In Drummond's case, brown sugar is just one of several elements she uses to set her version of this classic deli salad apart from the rest.