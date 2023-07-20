The French Pastries Andrew Zimmern Can't Make To Save His Life

Despite the fact that he's a professional chef with a long list of culinary accolades, it isn't too often that you actually see Andrew Zimmern cook. He is perhaps better known for hosting the show "Bizarre Foods," where he travels the world and introduces audiences to different cultures, cuisines, and regional specialties. In the Paris episode of "Bizarre Foods" spinoff "Delicious Destinations," viewers got to see how croissants and macarons are made. And as usual, we didn't get to see Zimmern participate in the baking.

As it turns out, however, Zimmern doesn't even make croissants and macarons in his own time. As the celebrity chef revealed in a Q&A video posted to his YouTube channel, the two French pastries are two of his least favorite foods to make. While he has no trouble making other desserts known to be technically challenging, such as baked Alaska and soufflé, he admitted that macarons and croissants tend to give him a tough time.