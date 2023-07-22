12 Tips For Making German Chocolate Cake Like A Pro

German chocolate cake is definitely not German in origin, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's a glorious cake. The dessert is technically named after Samuel German, who created a baking chocolate product named German's sweet chocolate in 1852. Years later, in 1957, a baker used that chocolate to develop a heavenly cake with nutty frosting. People still make the sweet treat to this day because of its indulgent nature — it's a tender, sweet chocolate cake that supports layers of thick custard icing, full of coconut and pecan bits. The frosting has notes of caramel and vanilla, too.

In order to make the best cake possible, there are some pointers that you can follow along the way. To start, make sure you use an actual German chocolate cake recipe rather than something like, say, a devil's food cake. Not every chocolate cake is the same. They vary in baking methods and the type of chocolate you use. Whether this is your first time making it or you just want some extra advice for next time, these pro tips ensure your dessert has all the recognizable features of a genuine German chocolate cake (and a delicious one at that).