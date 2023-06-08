Hot Water Is All You Need To Boost The Richness Of Chocolate Cake

When it comes to baking cakes, most of us tend to rely on milk as a key ingredient. After all, the fat in milk adds a flavorful depth to the dessert and usually leads to a moister cake. However, when baking a chocolate cake, it turns out that water is all you need to take it to new heights of richness and flavor.

That's right — using milk when making a chocolate cake can detract from the rich, cocoa-y goodness we crave. Chocolate, after all, is already incredibly flavorful on its own. Senior Recipe Developer Molly Marzalek-Kelly of King Arthur Baking explains, "With milk, there's a little bit of sweetness, a little bit of sourness, so there are some other contributing flavors present there. Which, in the case of chocolate cake, kind of works against it."

Instead, using hot water in your chocolate cake batter allows that rich, bloomed cocoa flavor to permeate every bite. This might sound counterintuitive, as we usually consider water as a plain, flavorless liquid that's only good for hydrating, but trust us on this one. Get ready to toss aside your preconceptions about a milk-rich chocolate cake and tap into the transformative power of hot water.