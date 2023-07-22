The 2-Ingredient Hack For A Chilled Breakfast Snack
Granola bars are an ideal snack when you're on the go, as they offer vital sustenance in a convenient package. You can also elevate these tasty snacks to a frozen delight with a simple TikTok hack involving just two easy ingredients: granola bars and milk. In the short and sweet video, TikTok user Halle Burns takes a packaged granola bar and crushes it while still in the wrapper. Next, she creates an opening at the top of the wrapper to access the crushed granola inside.
At this point, she carefully pours milk into the opening until the granola crumbs are sufficiently covered. This step is followed by the insertion of a fork or spoon into the bag, which acts as a sturdy handle for the finished frozen treat. Everything goes into the freezer, with the granola bag placed upright so the mixture doesn't spill, which Burns accomplishes by positioning the bag in a glass before freezing. She recommends leaving the treat in the freezer overnight, at which point the wrapper can be peeled away, and the frozen granola and milk bar can be enjoyed at your leisure.
How long will it take for your frozen snack to fully freeze?
While you can't deny the convenience of this neat snack hack, some commenters found fault with Halle Burns's assertion that the treat takes "two minutes," to prepare. As one TikTok user put it, "2minutes ... and overnight." While leaving the snack in the freezer overnight ensures the best outcome, how long will it really take for the granola and milk to firm up?
@ballehurns
turn a snack into a snack
♬ Elegant holiday breakfast (jazz ver.)(1003941) – sano mika
In general, all types of dairy milk, regardless of fat content, will freeze after about three to four hours in the freezer. Plant-based milks, such as oat and soy milk, can also be frozen, but keep in mind that the texture can become quite grainy after being frozen. If you want to alter the recipe and use yogurt instead, you'll need a minimum of six hours before the snack is fully frozen (although freezing overnight is recommended). This highlights just how customizable this treat is, as milk and granola serve as the perfect base for all types of ingredients.
How to customize your frozen granola snack
Fruit is the perfect addition to frozen granola bars thanks to the flavor and nutrients that different types of fruit afford. Berries are a perfect selection, as they can be easily added to the granola wrapper prior to freezing. In this case, blueberries and raspberries are ideal. If you're feeling a little crafty, you can also chop up strawberries into small pieces and add them to the mix. Peanut butter and other forms of nut butter can also be included, as they firm up rather well in the freezer.
When looking for a bit sweeter of a treat, chocolate chips are a great selection. If you want to maintain the wholesomeness of your frozen snack, use dark chocolate chips to reap health benefits like a decreased risk of heart disease and enhanced cognitive function, according to Healthline. Of course, the exact recipe is up to you and your taste preferences. With a delicious snack this easy, you can experiment with different ingredient combinations until you develop the frozen milk and granola treat you've been searching for.