The 2-Ingredient Hack For A Chilled Breakfast Snack

Granola bars are an ideal snack when you're on the go, as they offer vital sustenance in a convenient package. You can also elevate these tasty snacks to a frozen delight with a simple TikTok hack involving just two easy ingredients: granola bars and milk. In the short and sweet video, TikTok user Halle Burns takes a packaged granola bar and crushes it while still in the wrapper. Next, she creates an opening at the top of the wrapper to access the crushed granola inside.

At this point, she carefully pours milk into the opening until the granola crumbs are sufficiently covered. This step is followed by the insertion of a fork or spoon into the bag, which acts as a sturdy handle for the finished frozen treat. Everything goes into the freezer, with the granola bag placed upright so the mixture doesn't spill, which Burns accomplishes by positioning the bag in a glass before freezing. She recommends leaving the treat in the freezer overnight, at which point the wrapper can be peeled away, and the frozen granola and milk bar can be enjoyed at your leisure.