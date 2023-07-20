Frozen Applesauce Is The Answer To An Instant Homemade Granita

If you haven't heard of a granita before, you may at least know of a few of its close cousins. There's the shaved ice, for one. It's also equatable to indulgences like a slushy or sorbet, but a granita differs slightly from all of these creations thanks to a few distinctions. Two such characteristics are its uniquely crunchy texture and the use of fresh ingredients in lieu of artificial syrups. Granitas are also largely made by hand instead of by a machine, which gives them a special touch.

For a more specific definition, you should know that these icy desserts originated in southern Italy and are made with a fruit purée that is frozen and then shaved into tiny, decadent ice crystals that melt in your mouth. And if you're already a fan of this summer treat, then we have the perfect idea. You can easily whip up a granita yourself at home with the help of frozen applesauce. Whether you're planning to make applesauce from scratch or getting it store-bought, anything goes. You can even experiment with different flavors of applesauce too, from original to strawberry. (And if you're not a huge fan of apples, you could try out a sweet and sour cherry granita instead.) The choice is up to you, but one thing remains constant. The process is so simple.