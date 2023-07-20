Frozen Applesauce Is The Answer To An Instant Homemade Granita
If you haven't heard of a granita before, you may at least know of a few of its close cousins. There's the shaved ice, for one. It's also equatable to indulgences like a slushy or sorbet, but a granita differs slightly from all of these creations thanks to a few distinctions. Two such characteristics are its uniquely crunchy texture and the use of fresh ingredients in lieu of artificial syrups. Granitas are also largely made by hand instead of by a machine, which gives them a special touch.
For a more specific definition, you should know that these icy desserts originated in southern Italy and are made with a fruit purée that is frozen and then shaved into tiny, decadent ice crystals that melt in your mouth. And if you're already a fan of this summer treat, then we have the perfect idea. You can easily whip up a granita yourself at home with the help of frozen applesauce. Whether you're planning to make applesauce from scratch or getting it store-bought, anything goes. You can even experiment with different flavors of applesauce too, from original to strawberry. (And if you're not a huge fan of apples, you could try out a sweet and sour cherry granita instead.) The choice is up to you, but one thing remains constant. The process is so simple.
Why frozen applesauce makes the perfect instant granita
Using frozen applesauce is the perfect at-home hack for an easy granita. Here's why.
A granita features small details that set it apart from similar desserts. Its crunchy texture is one, as we mentioned, and its use of fresh ingredients is another. You cannot rely on artificial syrup for it, however. You need to use a fresh fruit additive such as a purée instead. Frozen applesauce works perfectly for a granita, as it consists of pre-puréed apples.
While there is a specific process for making a memorable granita, frozen applesauce is ideal because it doesn't really require those other steps. If you're feeling lazy, you don't have to do much at all. Just stick a small container of store-bought applesauce in the freezer overnight, let it thaw, and indulge once it's scoopable for a super-easy granita. If you are up for the extra effort, though, or seeking a slightly more perfected granita, then keep on reading.
How to make an apple granita at home
If we've sold you on the idea of an applesauce granita, let's get into how to prepare one. While you might expect this process to begin with the help of a blender, a granita requires something a little different. To achieve its signature tough, gritty texture, granitas should be "agitated" as they're frozen. This means you have to make it ahead of time, another element that sets it apart from other shaved ice desserts.
To make the perfect granita at home for yourself, pour the applesauce of your choosing into a square-shaped Tupperware or any shallow dish. You can follow a recipe for homemade applesauce or try out store-bought. (If you're using store-bought, try adding sugar, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt to the mix to really elevate things.) Once you've got your applesauce in a container, freeze the mixture until hardened.
When it's done freezing, scrape the frozen applesauce with a fork to give it that signature granita texture. You can do this step multiple times throughout the freezing process depending on the texture you desire. Once you're finished, boom! Serve your apple granita in a shallow bowl and you've got yourself the perfect treat for a hot summer night.