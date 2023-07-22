The Reason Homemade Canned Nuts Aren't The Best Idea

Canning foods at home has become increasingly popular in recent years. It's a practice that can work for everything from cooked meats to sauces to jams and preserves. All can go in a vacuum-sealed jar, and all can last in your pantry far longer than their previous expiration dates. But there are plenty of possible mistakes and pitfalls to avoid when canning your own food. This is food we're talking about after all, and as with every food trend, there are things you should not do. In this case, you should not try to can nuts at home.

There's a very straightforward reason for this. Nuts are high in oils and fats, and there are a great many reasons that oils and fats don't do well with vacuum-sealed canning. One is that the heating process can cause them to boil and prevent a firm seal on the jar. Another is that oil molecules can surround and protect bacteria that may be present inside them. Because they are very difficult to heat without breaking the seal, said bacteria can survive in the oil.