Costco's Kirkland Energy Shots Are Vastly Cheaper Than 5-Hour Energy
Energy shots offer a quick pick-me-up that can be conveniently taken just about anywhere. While 5-Hour Energy is the best-known brand when seeking a timely burst of alertness, Costco offers its own high-powered version under the Kirkland label. Per the Costco product page, Kirkland Signature Energy Shots come in a pack featuring 48 bottles and retailing for $39.99 online. Conversely, 5-Hour Energy shots are available on the product website for $58.96 for a 24-pack. That means Costco members can pay $18.97 less while receiving double the number of bottles included in the 5-Hour Energy pack.
Individual bottles of Kirkland brand energy shots also contain more liquid, as they come in two-ounce servings. On the other hand, 5-Hour Energy bottles only offer 1.93 ounces of liquid per bottle. While that might not seem like much of a difference, remember that you're receiving 24 fewer bottles with the name-brand energy shots. Along with price, these energy shots also have a few differences to consider when it comes to ingredients.
How 5-Hour Energy measures up to the Kirkland brand
Each Kirkland shot offers 200 milligrams of caffeine, as well as ingredients like taurine, B vitamins, and L-tyrosine. Taurine improves energy production, while vitamins like B3, B6, and B12 help convert food into energy. As for L-tyrosine, an amino acid, it's integral to the production of neurotransmitters that enhance mood and energy levels. Kirkland shots also boost concentration thanks to ingredients like glucuronolactone.
5-Hour Energy offers 230 milligrams of caffeine per bottle and contains many of the same ingredients as the Kirkland brand, including L-tyrosine, taurine, and B vitamins. 5-Hour Energy also offers glucuronolactone in the form of glucuronic acid. 5-Hour Energy features 4 calories per serving, while Kirkland shots contain 5 calories per bottle. Both shots contain similar concentrations of niacin and sodium, but Kirkland offers folate, while 5-Hour Energy contains choline.
As for how many hours of energy you'll get from each product, Consumer Reports shares insights from a 5-Hour Energy spokesperson. The representative cited a clinical trial where participants were assessed over a period of six hours after consuming the energy shots, with results stating that 5-Hour Energy "outperformed" the placebo provided during testing. However, it should be noted that this test has not been peer-reviewed. When it comes to the Kirkland brand, a Reddit comment claims that the energy shot took effect about 30 minutes after consumption and lasted a "few hours."
How to choose between Kirkland energy shots and 5-Hour Energy
When it comes to price, you can't beat the much lower cost of the Kirkland brand energy shots as compared to 5-Hour Energy. However, you must also factor in the expense of becoming a Costco member to determine which deal is actually the best for you. A Gold Star membership costs $60 per year to maintain, while an Executive membership is $120 every year. It's possible to save a lot of money shopping at Costco, but achieving maximum savings typically depends on your shopping habits and how much food you buy on a regular basis.
As for ingredients, the slightly higher caffeine concentration in 5-Hour Energy may prove enticing if you're in need of a significant boost each day. Based on hours of energy, 5-Hour Energy may be best for extended energy, while Kirkland energy shots are good for a speedy boost. However, when seeking a larger flavor selection, Costco is the way to go. Consider that the 48-pack of Kirkland shots contains berry and pomegranate flavors, while the 5-Hour Energy pack only includes berry. The Kirkland brand is also a trusted selection if you're seeking a gluten-free product. While 5-Hour Energy may also be gluten free, it's not labeled that way on the bottle. As a result, people with gluten allergies and intolerances may want to stick with the Kirkland version for greater peace of mind.