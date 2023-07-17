Costco's Kirkland Energy Shots Are Vastly Cheaper Than 5-Hour Energy

Each Kirkland shot offers 200 milligrams of caffeine, as well as ingredients like taurine, B vitamins, and L-tyrosine. Taurine improves energy production, while vitamins like B3, B6, and B12 help convert food into energy. As for L-tyrosine, an amino acid, it's integral to the production of neurotransmitters that enhance mood and energy levels. Kirkland shots also boost concentration thanks to ingredients like glucuronolactone.

5-Hour Energy offers 230 milligrams of caffeine per bottle and contains many of the same ingredients as the Kirkland brand, including L-tyrosine, taurine, and B vitamins. 5-Hour Energy also offers glucuronolactone in the form of glucuronic acid. 5-Hour Energy features 4 calories per serving, while Kirkland shots contain 5 calories per bottle. Both shots contain similar concentrations of niacin and sodium, but Kirkland offers folate, while 5-Hour Energy contains choline.

As for how many hours of energy you'll get from each product, Consumer Reports shares insights from a 5-Hour Energy spokesperson. The representative cited a clinical trial where participants were assessed over a period of six hours after consuming the energy shots, with results stating that 5-Hour Energy "outperformed" the placebo provided during testing. However, it should be noted that this test has not been peer-reviewed. When it comes to the Kirkland brand, a Reddit comment claims that the energy shot took effect about 30 minutes after consumption and lasted a "few hours."