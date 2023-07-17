What Is A Torte, And Is It The Same Thing As Cake?

You may have seen it on the menu at your local pastry or coffee shop: torte. What is it? And why does it look so much like a cake? "Torte" is a German word that translates literally to "cake" — so you may not expect there to be much of a difference. There are a few key distinctions, though, that will help you navigate the sweets counter a little more accurately.

All tortes are cakes, but not all cakes are tortes. Tortes are generally made with much less flour than traditional cakes, or sometimes none at all (as with flourless chocolate tortes). Instead, nuts are typically used, or even breadcrumbs. Tortes are generally multilayered desserts and tend to contain not just cake and frosting but jam, mousse, whipped toppings, and other fillings.

Due to a lack of flour, tortes tend to be denser and heavier than their cake counterparts, and they often don't rise as tall as regular cakes do. An average torte is often half the height of an average cake.