Choosing The Right Garnish For Your Gin And Tonic Will Totally Enhance The Flavor

Classic doesn't have to mean boring — it should mean iconic. And if you're talking about classic cocktails, one of the first that comes to mind is a gin and tonic. This drink is both classy to sip on and simple to make, which has long made it a fan favorite.

If you're a frequent drinker of the beverage, you probably already know exactly what to expect from it. But there's always an opportunity to spice things up, and choosing the right garnish for your gin and tonic can enhance those familiar flavors. While everyone has a different palate, here are some popular picks of favorite garnishes for this drink.

The simple addition most bartenders choose for with a gin and tonic is a lime wedge. If you're looking to stick to that citrus idea but want something more unexpected, opt for a grapefruit peel instead. For fans of herbs, try out a sprig of thyme or basil leaf. Lovers of floral additions can experiment with adding a sprig of lavender or edible flowers to their gin and tonic. And lastly, veggie fans can always add a slice of cucumber to the drink. No matter what garish you choose, don't be afraid to experiment to find out which combination you prefer.