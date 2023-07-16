The Chip Bag Sealing Hack That Makes Clips Useless

If you are one of those people that crumples up the top of the chip bag and tosses it into the cupboard, listen up! Maybe you've meant to grab a couple of packages of chip clips at the supermarket, but you always forget. The result is that your chips and other bagged snacks go stale long before you can eat them all, or else they end up spilling all over the floor when you're reaching for something else. Enter the ultimate solution to make those clips obsolete, which is reminiscent of origami and has been trending on TikTok.

In one video, you can see someone's hands demonstrating an ingenious way of folding the bag. Once they're done, the person even shakes the bag upside down to show the folding technique's durability. If you're skilled at making paper airplanes, you'll easily master the art of folding a chip bag. It may take a few attempts to perfect the technique, but the practice is well worth it considering the preservation of your favorite snacks.