Where Is Ka Pop! From Shark Tank Today?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Snacking is sacred. And many health-minded people are on a quest to find snacks that fulfill their cravings and their desire for wholesome ingredients. Entrepreneur Dustin Finkel quested to find a healthier snack for himself and his family, which led him to develop Ka Pop!, puffed snacks consisting of just ancient grains (sorghum), seasoning, and oil. Finkel's wholesome idea led him to the hallowed halls of "Shark Tank," where he requested funds to take his product to the next level.
Ka Pop! has since experienced massive growth in multiple channels. Fans of healthy snacks can purchase products on the Ka Pop! website, where they'll find flavors including BBQ, sweet and salty, and cheddar. These snacks are also available in retail locations across the nation and can be purchased on Amazon. The food brand's continued success shows that Finkel has his finger on the pulse of modern snackers. However, his success is somewhat surprising when you consider Ka Pop! was unable to secure funding in the "Shark Tank" pitch room.
Shark Tank offers more than just money to entrepreneurs
During his "Shark Tank" appearance, Dustin Finkel requested $350,000 for 5% of Ka Pop!. While the Sharks were impressed with the snacks' taste, they all bowed out for various reasons. Kevin O'Leary found the valuation too low, while Mark Cuban believed that Finkel was overselling himself during the pitch. Barbara Corcoran stated that she wouldn't add value to the company, and guest Shark Rohan Oza said Finkel may not have what it takes to weather the stormy snack business (although Oza did praise Finkel's skills as an entrepreneur).
While Finkel expressed disappointment about not landing a deal on the show, his appearance was still beneficial. In a 2022 interview with the Saporta Report, Finkel claimed that Ka Pop! products did bigger numbers on Amazon in the nine days after the "Shark Tank" appearance than the company had ever experienced previously. Additionally, the company reportedly receives a 200% to 300% increase in sales volume every time the episode re-airs.
Taking ancient grains into the future
Ka Pop! Is a true "Shark Tank" success story despite leaving the pitch room without a deal in place. In 2020, the brand's cheddar puffs were featured in VegOut's list of the best vegan-friendly puffed snacks. And according to the reviews on the company's website, the flavor is a bona fide hit with five out of five stars. As one snack lover put it, "These are the best cheese puffs out there!" The sentiment is equally glowing on the brand's Facebook page, where one customer praised Ka Pop!'s cinnamon churro puffs. As stated by the commenter, "They are now my favorite, sweet and crunchy dessert!"
As for sales, Finkel provided some impressive figures to Starter Story in 2021. According to the entrepreneur, the company earns a monthly revenue of $100,000. Ka Pop! also maintains an active presence on numerous social media sites, with updates made on a regular basis. Finkel's great idea got a boost not only from "Shark Tank," but also from consumers' ever-increasing desire for wholesome, healthy snacks.