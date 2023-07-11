Where Is Ka Pop! From Shark Tank Today?

Snacking is sacred. And many health-minded people are on a quest to find snacks that fulfill their cravings and their desire for wholesome ingredients. Entrepreneur Dustin Finkel quested to find a healthier snack for himself and his family, which led him to develop Ka Pop!, puffed snacks consisting of just ancient grains (sorghum), seasoning, and oil. Finkel's wholesome idea led him to the hallowed halls of "Shark Tank," where he requested funds to take his product to the next level.

Ka Pop! has since experienced massive growth in multiple channels. Fans of healthy snacks can purchase products on the Ka Pop! website, where they'll find flavors including BBQ, sweet and salty, and cheddar. These snacks are also available in retail locations across the nation and can be purchased on Amazon. The food brand's continued success shows that Finkel has his finger on the pulse of modern snackers. However, his success is somewhat surprising when you consider Ka Pop! was unable to secure funding in the "Shark Tank" pitch room.