Not Sure How To Use Frozen Carrots? Throw Them In A Smoothie

Imagine this: When searching your freezer for something to cook for dinner, you find a bag of frozen carrots that you purchased ages ago and forgot all about. However versatile in cooking, carrots are those veggies that we sometimes neglect because they're not usually the main ingredient in a recipe. Even if they are, we might try to find accompaniments for them, such as pairing carrot soup with hearty bread or tossing them into a stir-fry. Luckily, those neglected frozen carrots can be used in delicious smoothies to add a punch of nutrients and flavor to beverages.

Frozen vegetables are as healthy as fresh produce, and carrots have nutrients that can bolster the health properties of your breakfast smoothie. They contain Vitamin A and an antioxidant known as luteolin, both of which fight inflammation in the body, as Eating Well reports. Health benefits aside, carrots add sweetness to smoothies thanks to their natural sugar content, without overpowering their other flavors. This is why carrots work well with other, more flavorful ingredients, such as oranges and mangoes.