Lebanese Fig Marmalade Is A Delicacy Slowly Being Lost To Time

While some people might put a fig spread on a cheese plate, Lebanese fig marmalade has a long storied history that deserves to be rediscovered. Lebanese chef Maradona Youssef spoke to Fine Dining Lovers to express his concern that this classic recipe is slowly being erased from recipe books. Anyone discovering its robust flavors will agree that it's time to enjoy the traditional dish more often.

While Chef Youssef's breakfast offering pairs the fig marmalade with hummus, eggs, yogurt, and other items, he believes that the tradition served in the hearty breakfast is valuable not only nutritionally but culturally. The fig marmalade is a taste from his childhood. By putting it on his menu, not only does he keep his memory alive but also gives others an opportunity to explore a taste of Lebanese culture.

As part of Chef Youssef's breakfast menu, the sweet and savory offering highlights a traditional, culturally relevant recipe. Setting this particular dish apart from others is the nod to traditional ingredients. Speaking about the flavors, Chef Youssef said, "It is a unique, fresh and regenerating recipe that combines and narrates ancient Mediterranean ingredients and flavours such as that of mastice di Chios." Although this recipe is rooted in heritage, it could be time to uncover the classic recipe and its ingredients before they become a distant memory.