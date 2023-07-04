The Brand Most Likely Behind Trader Joe's Pistachios Doesn't Come As A Surprise
For many dedicated shoppers, part of the allure of Trader Joe's is its distinct generic brands. But while unique iterations like Vintage Cola and organic corn chip dippers might not be associated with recognizable brands like Coca-Cola or Fritos, someone still has to produce them. So who is really behind the products that sit on Trader Joe's shelves?
Well, most of the chain's products come from third parties. And when it comes to the store's pistachios, we have a solid theory about their origin. Trader Joe's dry-roasted and salted pistachios are most likely supplied by one of the world's most popular supplier of pistachios: Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds. While Trader Joe's keeps its deals with brands a secret, you can see from Eater's investigation of public recall notices that Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds did once issue a recall of its nuts from a few stores — Trader Joe's included.
While the connection does mean that Wonderful Pistachios did, at one point, recall pistachios that were sold at Trader Joe's, we can't confirm anything concrete about the current manufacturer. The only confirmed information we have now about Trader Joe's pistachios is that they are grown in California's San Joaquin Valley — which happens to be the same place Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds grows its nuts. Coincidence? We think not.
The reason the chain keeps product origins a secret
As we mentioned previously, the true identity of the companies behind Trader Joe's products is a well-kept secret. Not even a crafty businessman who disguised himself as a Trader Joe's employee could uncover those brands, since the arrangements are kept secret by design. While we admire the dedication of the grocery chain, why is the identity of the manufacturers behind these products such a big mystery?
Well, part of the allure of shopping at Trader Joe's is that its products feel truly unique. No other shop sells products like Trader Joe's. If you know that you're really buying the same product you can buy at another store in a different package, it might take away some of the mystery and you'll be less inclined to buy it. This is also a way that many grocery stores create brand loyalty since you feel like you can only get your favorite products from one location.
Another reason why Trader Joe's creates its own brands instead of simply selling big names is that this is a good way to keep prices low.Selling all its products under a private label allows the store to keep costs low by cutting out wholesale distributors — in other words, the middleman. (It's also why the chain will probably never have online shopping.) But no matter the packaging, someone had to make it. So who else is behind some of Trader Joe's most popular finds?
The other brands behind Trader Joe's most popular items
While Trader Joe's does a lot to keep the big names behind their products a secret, there are a few items whose manufacturers we know for sure. For one, many of the breads supplied to Trader Joe's come courtesy of a brand called La Boulangerie.The company has publicly acknowledged its dealings with Trader Joe's, saying it sells sourdough breads and cranberry twists to the chain, to name a few. While the pastries do not bear the La Boulangerie name, the deal was enough to save La Boulangerie after it had closed its doors years prior.
While La Boulangerie is one of the few brands that has confirmed its involvement with the grocery chain, most of Trader Joe's other current suppliers remain a mystery. According to Eater's 2017 investigation using past recalls, the large packaged goods company ConAgra, who owns popular household brands like Hunt's and Snack Pack, supplied the chain's organic sweet corn for a time before it was recalled.
Other potential suppliers include Tribe Mediterranean Foods, which was a previous supplier of Trader Joe's hummus (one of which was just recently discontinued). Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips also have the same exact ingredients as Trader Joe's pita chips, so some assume that these companies might have a deal. But to be honest, no matter where Trader Joe's gets its products come from, we'll probably still love them all the same.