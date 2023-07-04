The Brand Most Likely Behind Trader Joe's Pistachios Doesn't Come As A Surprise

For many dedicated shoppers, part of the allure of Trader Joe's is its distinct generic brands. But while unique iterations like Vintage Cola and organic corn chip dippers might not be associated with recognizable brands like Coca-Cola or Fritos, someone still has to produce them. So who is really behind the products that sit on Trader Joe's shelves?

Well, most of the chain's products come from third parties. And when it comes to the store's pistachios, we have a solid theory about their origin. Trader Joe's dry-roasted and salted pistachios are most likely supplied by one of the world's most popular supplier of pistachios: Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds. While Trader Joe's keeps its deals with brands a secret, you can see from Eater's investigation of public recall notices that Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds did once issue a recall of its nuts from a few stores — Trader Joe's included.

While the connection does mean that Wonderful Pistachios did, at one point, recall pistachios that were sold at Trader Joe's, we can't confirm anything concrete about the current manufacturer. The only confirmed information we have now about Trader Joe's pistachios is that they are grown in California's San Joaquin Valley — which happens to be the same place Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds grows its nuts. Coincidence? We think not.