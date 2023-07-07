What Is Maple Sugar, And What Can You Do With It?

No one can deny the delicious qualities of pure-grade maple syrup. Unlike the cheap plastic containers of cheap knockoff sweeteners found in most grocery stores, pure maple syrup is made from the naturally occurring sap of sugar maple trees and boiled into a natural, concentrated golden sweetener. While the intricate art of making maple syrup is a multi-step process of collecting and boiling sap, alternatively, maple sugar is made by simply removing the moisture from maple syrup. But what is maple sugar, exactly?

In most cases, maple sugar serves as a comparable dry sugar alternative. Pure maple syrup is cooked down to remove any liquid, resulting in a granulated mixture of concentrated maple sap. You can even make maple sugar at home by controlling the boiling temperature of any standard maple syrup. Simply bring a few cups of maple syrup to a boiling point of 260 degrees Fahrenheit and stir the mixture continuously until maple sugar granules remain.

Now that you know what maple sugar is, what does it taste like, and more specifically, how can you use this natural granulated sweetener to enhance your day-to-day eats?