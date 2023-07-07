The Reason Why You Should Avoid Storing Peaches In The Refrigerator

Sweet peaches call to mind tasty summer treats like delicious peach cobbler and refreshing iced tea. When you purchase peaches from the grocery store (ensure you purchase those of the highest quality), you might be keen to pop them straight into the fridge to prevent them from spoiling in the hope they'll last until you're ready to consume them. But, while a trusty fridge can keep lots of fresh produce from going bad, it's actually not the best storage method for your prized peaches. Cold temperatures prevent peaches from ripening too fast, but this comes at a price if the peaches are exposed to these temperatures for too long. Cooler temperatures will cause them to lose their moisture and juiciness.

Although this doesn't mean you should avoid storing peaches in the refrigerator altogether, it's essential to do so only at the right time. This is when the fruit has already ripened. Alternatively, if your peaches are just starting to ripen, the cold temperature will cause them to lose many of the qualities people love about peaches.