The Reason Why You Should Avoid Storing Peaches In The Refrigerator
Sweet peaches call to mind tasty summer treats like delicious peach cobbler and refreshing iced tea. When you purchase peaches from the grocery store (ensure you purchase those of the highest quality), you might be keen to pop them straight into the fridge to prevent them from spoiling in the hope they'll last until you're ready to consume them. But, while a trusty fridge can keep lots of fresh produce from going bad, it's actually not the best storage method for your prized peaches. Cold temperatures prevent peaches from ripening too fast, but this comes at a price if the peaches are exposed to these temperatures for too long. Cooler temperatures will cause them to lose their moisture and juiciness.
Although this doesn't mean you should avoid storing peaches in the refrigerator altogether, it's essential to do so only at the right time. This is when the fruit has already ripened. Alternatively, if your peaches are just starting to ripen, the cold temperature will cause them to lose many of the qualities people love about peaches.
Storing ripening peaches in the refrigerator is a no-no
Peaches are climacteric fruit, meaning that they continue to ripen even after they've been picked from the tree. Exposure to cold temperatures can get in the way of their natural ripening process. As biological scientist Savannah Braden tells Well and Good, "[Keeping peaches] in a cold environment will not only slow down the ripening process, but it can also affect the flavor, texture, and other characteristics of the fruit."
This is why it's best not to put peaches that are still busy ripening in the fridge. How can you tell that peaches are starting to ripen? Give them a bit of a squeeze with your fingertips. If they feel firm but a bit soft when pressed, that's a good indication they're already ripening. Another sign is if they smell sweet. Alternatively, if the peaches are still rock-hard, they have a lot more ripening to do.
Instead of storing these peaches in the fridge, keeping them in a closed paper bag or on the kitchen counter at room temperature is better. A good tip is to store them with their stems facing down, as this prevents them from getting bruised or developing any soft spots.
The one time when you should refrigerate peaches
Although it's best to avoid storing unripe peaches in the fridge, once they have ripened (aka they are soft) you can place them in a plastic bag and keep them in the refrigerator for a few days. They'll only be good for about three to five days, so make sure you use them within that timeframe. If you don't meet the deadline, consider using your ripened fruit in a delicious and easy peach jam recipe.
Once a peach is sliced, be sure to brush the slices with lemon juice to prevent them from becoming bruised if you don't end up eating them right away and instead store them in the fridge. For further protection, keep them in a closed container.
For longer-term storage, wash and dry peaches before storing them in a sealable bag in the freezer that will keep out any moisture and oxygen. They'll last for about six months this way. When you're ready to eat them or use them in a recipe, they should be thawed properly beforehand.